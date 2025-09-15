Asia Cup 2025: Oman win toss, elect to bowl first against UAE

Oman captain Jatinder Singh (second from left) and UAE's Muhammad Waseem at the toss ahead of their ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025. – Screengrab

ABU DHABI: Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first against the UAE in the seventh match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad and Junaid Siddique.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava and Jitenkumar Ramanandi.

Head-to-Head:

In T20Is, Oman and UAE have faced each other eight times, with both teams winning four matches each.

Matches played: 8

UAE won: 4

Oman won: 4

Form Guide:

Both teams are currently on a five-match losing streak and will be eager to register their first win in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The UAE were winless in the recent tri-nation series and also lost their tournament opener against India.

Oman suffered defeat in their opening match against Pakistan, and their past record against the USA in the shorter format has also been poor.

UAE: L, L, L, L, L (Most recent first)

Oman: L, L, L, L, L