Karachi Kings look to induct Shahid Afridi, Rashid Latif in crucial roles

Owner of Karachi Kings Salman Iqbal has said that he would like to see allrounder Shahid Afridi return to the side as part of the coaching staff in the future.

Iqbal, who spoke in an online conference, said that he would make Afridi the offer after the veteran cricketer retired from the game entirely.

"We miss Shahid Afridi a lot in Karachi Kings. He is playing right now, but after he retires, we will offer him a role in the coaching staff at Karachi Kings," said Iqbal.

It is pertinent to mention that Afridi was no longer retained by the Kings in fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League and now plays for the Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, the franchise owner looked to discover talent and said that the talent hunt program will explore multiple cities in Sindh while having former cricketer Rashid Latif oversee the program.

"I think the previous talent hunt programs helped plenty of youngsters to show their skills and come in limelight. Once we get free from coronavirus, we will plan to resume them in different cities of Sindh."

"We are looking forward to hire Rashid Latif again as it is impossible to organise a talent hunt program without him."



