Asia Cup 2025: PCB suspends director of international cricket Usman Wahla

An undated picture of PCB Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, over delays in handling a crucial communication to the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources confirmed on Monday.

Wahla was removed from his post after he failed to promptly forward an official letter concerning the Asia Cup handshake controversy, which has sparked heated debate across the cricketing world.

Sources added that the delay in response caused frustration within the PCB leadership, ultimately leading to his suspension.

The decision comes in the wake of the PCB’s formal complaint to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

It follows escalating tensions after Pakistan’s high-profile clash against India in Dubai, where India secured a seven-wicket victory.

The complaint stems from the widely publicised incident during the Pakistan-India fixture in Dubai, where both captains skipped the traditional pre-match handshake—a move reportedly directed by Pycroft.

In its letter, the PCB argued that the referee’s decision undermined the spirit of cricket and contravened the MCC’s long-standing laws.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s traditions,” the letter read. It further alleged that Pycroft had “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee” and breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

Tensions rose further after India’s victory on Sunday. While Indian players celebrated and walked off to the dressing room, they did not engage in the customary handshake with the Pakistani team, who had lined up in anticipation.

The snub left Pakistan’s players visibly disappointed, leading skipper Salman Ali Agha to boycott the post-match presentation ceremony in protest.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), voiced his concerns on social media platform X.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The referee acted against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi wrote.

The controversy intensified when PCB media manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised the matter with Tournament Director Andrew Russell.

At first, Russell claimed the instructions had been issued by the Indian cricket board, but later clarified that the directive had, in fact, come from the Indian government.