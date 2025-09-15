'Even with enemies, I’d shake hands,' says former pacer after Ind-Pak handshake snub

Pakistan and India players wait for the third umpire’s decision during the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, 2025. – ACC

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come out in support of T20I captain Salman Ali Agha following the no-handshake controversy that marred the post-match proceedings of the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 encounter between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

During a discussion on a local sports platform, Akhtar criticised the lack of sportsmanship and urged both sides to keep politics away from cricket.

“I really don’t like what happened in the post-match ceremony. Salman Ali Agha did the right thing by not going, but still, I don’t like this kind of attitude. At the end of the day, it’s just a game of cricket,” Akhtar remarked.

The 50-year-old further expressed his frustration, noting that such incidents damage the spirit of the game.

“It’s disappointing, I’m speechless, and honestly disheartened—I don’t even know what to say. But hats off to India, well done. Just don’t make this political, it’s only a cricket match. Don’t turn a cricket match into something bigger. We’re saying good things about you, not issuing harsh statements, even though we could have said a lot,” he added.

Highlighting the value of mutual respect, Akhtar emphasised that even the smallest gestures matter in cricket.

“A simple handshake—that’s all. It’s no big deal. Show some grace, it’s okay. But this doesn’t mean you take it to the next level and refuse. Even with my enemies, I would still go and shake hands,” he concluded.

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson also confirmed that his players were willing to observe the traditional handshake, but India’s squad declined.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We went over, but they were already heading to the dressing room,” Hesson said at the post-match press conference. “It was a disappointing way for the game to end. We were not happy with our performance, but we were certainly willing to shake hands.”

Hesson also linked Salman Ali Agha’s absence from the post-match presentation to the incident.

“I think it was just a flow-on effect. We were keen to engage, that didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it,” he explained.

On the field, India clinched victory by seven wickets, chasing down Pakistan’s 128-run target in just 16 overs. Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win with a six, after which he and Shivam Dube fist-bumped before walking directly to the dressing room without interacting with the Pakistan players.

The men in green, who waited for their opponents to return for the customary handshake, were left disappointed as the Indian team shut the dressing room door.

The controversy did not end there. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft.

According to the PCB, Pycroft instructed both captains to skip the pre-match handshake, a move the board labeled a “violation of the spirit of cricket” and a breach of MCC laws.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), voiced his concerns on social media.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The match referee took actions against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup,” he stated.

Further complicating matters, Pakistan media manager Naveed Akram Cheema revealed that Tournament Director Andrew Russell initially said the instructions came from the Indian board but later admitted they were directives from the Indian government.