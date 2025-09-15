PCB files formal complaint to ICC, demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft

The collage of photos shows Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (Left) and match referee Andy Pycroft. - AFP/ECB

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 following the handshake controversy in the high-voltage clash against India.

The incident, which occurred during the toss of the Pakistan-India match, saw both captains skip the customary handshake—an act reportedly directed by match referee Pycroft.

The PCB has described this directive as a violation of the spirit of cricket and the MCC’s laws.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB stated in its letter. It further emphasised that Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee” and violated the ICC Code of Conduct.

Pakistan’s concerns escalated after India secured a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who struck the winning runs, celebrated with teammate Shivam Dube before heading straight to the dressing room.

While the Indian players congratulated each other at the dugout, they refrained from acknowledging or shaking hands with the Pakistani team.

Pakistan’s players lined up expecting the customary handshake, only to see the Indian team retreat and close the dressing room doors, leaving the visitors visibly disappointed.

Head coach Mike Hesson confirmed that the team had been waiting for the gesture that never came.

In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the post-match presentation ceremony, breaking from broadcast norms where captains usually share their thoughts.

The PCB has also referred to MCC regulations in its letter, repeatedly stressing the “spirit of the game” and condemning what it described as an attempt to undermine it.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), took to social media platform 'X' to highlight the board’s concerns regarding the actions of the match referee, emphasising the violation of cricket’s established rules and the spirit of the game.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The match referee took actions against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi wrote.

The complaint also noted that tournament officials had been given instructions, which were later revealed to have come from the Indian board and ultimately from the Indian government, further complicating the issue.

Pakistan media manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged a protest with the match referee and later raised concerns with Tournament Director Andrew Russell, who initially said the instructions came from the Indian board but then clarified that they had actually been issued by the Indian government.