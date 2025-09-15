Key New Zealand players to miss T20I series against Australia

Kane Williamson of Middlesex CCC and New Zealand trains during an Middlesex CCC Nets Session at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 28, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, along with key players Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Seifert, will miss New Zealand’s upcoming T20I series against Australia.

However, all five have signed casual playing agreements with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and remain committed to the T20 World Cup.

The players were not included among the 20 centrally contracted New Zealand players for the 2025-26 season announced in June.

These casual agreements provide flexibility, allowing them to represent New Zealand, stay within the high-performance system, and pursue franchise opportunities overseas.

Allen, Seifert, and Ferguson have Big Bash League (BBL) contracts that coincide with the New Zealand Super Smash tournament.

Similarly, New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Devine has signed a casual agreement for 2025-26. She plans to retire from ODI cricket after the upcoming World Cup in India but will remain available for T20Is.

Williamson missed New Zealand’s recent Test series against Zimbabwe and the T20I tri-series before it, instead playing in the T20 Blast for Middlesex, two County Championship matches, and the Hundred for London Spirit.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink called the casual agreements “sensible arrangements in a T20 World Cup year,” emphasising that they ensure the country’s best T20 players are ready for the upcoming pinnacle event.

"With such a pinnacle event on the horizon we wanted to ensure our best T20 players were ready and available to push for inclusion," he said.

"The casual agreements are a commitment from the players to NZC and the Black Caps, and in return NZC will offer our full support to these players as part of our high-performance system.

For the unversed, New Zealand’s squad for the Australia T20I series will be announced later this week.