Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Multan, Karachi Blues, FATA register wins in rain-hit round

Multan's Faisal Akram poses for a picture after the final day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Rawalpindi at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on September 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Blues, Multan and FATA on Sunday secured thumping victories in their respective matches of the third round of Hanif Mohammad Trophy despite rain washing out the opening days of all three Group B fixtures.

At the National Bank Stadium here, home side Karachi Blues registered a 10-wicket victory over Dera Murad Jamali as they chased down a meagre nine-run target comfortably.

Earlier in the day, Dera Murad Jamali resumed their second innings from 8/0 with a 213-run deficit and could add 221 more to their total until eventually getting bowled out on 229 despite Nasir Khan’s century.

Nasir remained the top-scorer for Dera Murad Jamali with 113 off 294 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries, followed by Aqib Junaid, who made 59. The duo also shared a 113-run partnership for the second wicket.

For Karachi Blues, Fahad Amin, Saqib Khan and Mohammad Asghar took three wickets each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Asif Afridi’s six-wicket haul led FATA to an innings and 96-run victory over Larkana.

At the commencement of the final day, FATA resumed their first innings from 279/5 and finished at 420 all out to secure a handy 223-run lead.

Opening batter Mohammad Farooq remained the top-scorer with his 132, while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Adnan Khan, 51 each, and Shahid Aziz (78) chipped in with half-centuries.

Larkana captain Zahid Mehmood led their bowling charge with a six-wicket haul, while Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dahani bagged two each.

With a 223-run deficit to overcome, Larkana’s batting unit could yield 127 runs before getting bowled out in 50.1 overs and thus succumbed to a humbling defeat.

Middle-order batter Mushtaq Ahmed remained the top-scorer with 37, while Ghulam Raza was the other notable contributor with his 36-run knock.

Skipper Asif was the standout bowler for FATA, picking up six wickets for just 26 runs in his 16.1 overs, while Shahid Aziz lent notable support with three scalps.

The remaining Group B match of the third round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy here at the UBL Sports Complex saw Imam-ul-Haq-led Multan breezing past Rawalpindi by nine wickets.

Earlier in the day, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings from 168/2 with an 80-run deficit and could add 128 more to their tally as they got bowled out for 296, setting Multan a paltry 49-run target.

Affan Ishaq top-scored for Rawalpindi with an unbeaten hundred off 207 deliveries, while skipper Mubasir Khan (35) was the next-best run-getter on the final day.

Faisal Akram backed his first-innings seven-wicket haul with a five-fer to round up magnificent match figures of 12/149. He was supported by Ali Usman and Mohammad Ismail in the second innings, who took two each.

Multan comfortably chased down the target for the loss of one wicket in 8.5 overs. Opening batter Waqar Hussain top-scored with a 26-ball 21, while Imran Rafiq and Muhammad Shahzad remained unbeaten on 16 and 10, respectively.

Imran Khan picked the solitary wicket for Rawalpindi in the second innings.

In the third-round Group A match of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad crushed Karachi Whites by seven wickets.

At the start of the final day, Karachi Whites resumed their second innings from 210/7 and added 90 more to their total, courtesy of Mohammad Raza’s unbeaten half-century to finish at 300 all out.

Raza smashed seven fours and four sixes on his way to a 41-ball 66 not out.

Asad Raza and Shehzad Gul jointly led Faisalabad’s bowling charge in the second innings, claiming four wickets each.

Faisalabad, in response, chased down the 54-run target in 6.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Opening batter Faham-ul-Haq remained the top-scorer with a 13-ball 21, while Atiq-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad made notable contributions with 16 not out and 13, respectively.

Asad Akhtar took two wickets for Karachi Whites in the second innings, while Raza struck once.

The remaining third-round Group A fixture, played at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan between Hyderabad and Quetta, ended in a draw.

At the stumps, Quetta were 272/7 in 86.4 overs while chasing a daunting 386-run target.

Captain Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (76) and Kamran Khan (54) remained the notable run-getters for Quetta with anchoring half-centuries.

Asim Ali was the standout bowler for Hyderabad with three wickets, while skipper Noman Ali bagged two.

Earlier during the final day, Hyderabad declared their second innings at 191/7 after adding just 21 more to their overnight score of 170/7.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Suleman remained the top-scorer with his 68-run knock, which came on the penultimate day.

Mohammad Ibrahim Snr led Quetta’s bowling charge with three wickets, while captain Bangalzai, Mohammad Javed, Khalil Ahmed and Najibullah Achakzai made one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, the fourth round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will start from Tuesday with 12 teams playing across six venues in four cities.