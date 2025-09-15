Memes flood social media after Pakistan’s defeat to India in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Salman Agha looks dejected as he walks to the pavilion after he is cuaght out by India's Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of India's Axar Patel. — Reuters

DUBAI: Social media buzzed during the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, as fans from both nations flooded platforms with memes to celebrate, troll, and analyse the high-voltage encounter.

India cruised to a commanding seven-wicket victory after chasing down a 128-run target with ease at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Timelines on X, Facebook, and Instagram were flooded with memes, capturing the passion, humour, and intensity that define cricket’s most heated rivalry.

Indian fans shared posts lauding their team’s batting and bowling brilliance, while Pakistani supporters responded with witty takes on key moments, player performances, and the rivalry’s emotional weight.

The meme storm highlighted how the Pakistan-India rivalry transcends the cricket field.

