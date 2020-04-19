Photo: File

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that his career was in danger of being cut short due to his hectic schedule, Daily Jang reported.

Amir, in an radio interview, said that he had been playing all formats for the last three years which had worn him out physically.

In a bid to elongate his career, the fast bowler had called it quits from Test cricket which was met with major criticism.

READ: Mohammad Amir not a good example for young cricketers says Kamran Akmal

“I intend on playing for another five or six years and for that I had to quit Test cricket,” he said.

However, his retirement, at the tender age of 27, was harshly criticised by the likes of many major names in the cricket fraternity including bowling coach Waqar Younis.

READ: It is failure of cricket system when people start retiring says Ramiz Raja

Younis had termed the fast bowler's decision as a "betrayal" to the national team and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to devise a policy.

My career was in danger of ending soon: Mohammad Amir on Test retirement