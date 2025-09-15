Asia Cup 2025: Group A points table after India beat Pakistan

India's Suryakumar Yadav (right) and Shivam Dube (centre) celebrate after winning their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: 2016 champions India registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the sixth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan could accumulate 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock, followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late blitz.

Farhan remained the top scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 40 off 40 deliveries, laced with three sixes and a four, while Shaheen smashed four sixes on his way to a 16-ball 33.

In response, India comfortably chased down the modest total for the loss of just three wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Men in Blue was their captain Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six, while opener Abhishek Sharma and middle-order batter Tilak Varma chipped in with 31 each.

The seven-wicket victory, which was India’s second consecutive victory in this year’s continental tournament, helped them to consolidate their top position in the Group A standings as they now have four points in two matches with a net run rate of 4.793.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan remained second in the standings with two points in two matches with a net run rate of 1.649.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 4 4.793 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 1.649 Oman 1 0 1 0 -4.650 UAE 1 0 1 0 -10.483

Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) hold the remaining two positions as both teams are yet to win a match, but the former have a relatively superior net run rate.

The two associate nations are set to lock horns in the first match of Monday’s double header, scheduled to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.