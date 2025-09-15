Former Pakistan cricketers react to national team’s defeat, India’s behaviour

Pakistan team led by Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after their defeat against India in the ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan cricketers have expressed mixed reactions following the national team’s defeat to India in the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as well as the controversy surrounding India’s post-match conduct.

Former pacer Rumman Raees took to social media to encourage the green shirts despite the setback.

"That’s alright! Take out the positives and plan on capitalising on them going forward. It is good to see so many fresh faces on such a big stage. The tournament is not done yet, boys—better results ahead for sure. Pakistan Zindabad," Raees wrote.

World Cup-winning player and commentator Ramiz Raja also weighed in, stressing the importance of maintaining the intensity of the arch-rivalry.

"The onus is on Pakistan to keep this India–Pakistan rivalry a much-anticipated contest," Raja noted.

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed criticised the team management and players for sidelining senior cricketers, voicing his frustration on social media.

"Play and prove it without Babar Azam and Rizwan — Mike Hesson and your agenda-driven cricketers are destroying Pakistan cricket in the name of strike rate," Tanveer wrote.

However, much of the post-match discussion shifted to a controversy after the Indian players avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Following the winning six by Suryakumar Yadav, he and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps before heading straight to the dressing room, skipping the customary handshake.

The incident mirrored a similar moment earlier in the day when both skippers refrained from shaking hands at the toss.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was quick to criticise the gesture, calling it unsportsmanlike.

"Yes, you are India cricket, yes, you are the best team in the world… but not to shake hands at the end of the game shows your real colours! Pakistan players were waiting, but Indian players went straight into the dressing room! Where is ICC?" Latif wrote on X.

Meanwhile, ex-captain Mohammad Hafeez posted a brief but pointed reaction, sharing a broken-heart emoji alongside the word: “sportsmanship💔.”

Tanveer also took aim at the Indian skipper, criticising his attitude on the field.

"SKY is a very pathetic sportsman," he wrote.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired as his side managed only 127/9 in 20 overs. The innings began poorly with Saim Ayub (0) and Mohammad Haris (3) dismissed early.

Sahibzada Farhan played a fighting knock of 40 off 44 balls, while Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 17 before falling to Axar Patel.

At the backend, Shaheen Afridi’s fiery cameo of 33 off 16, including four sixes, lifted Pakistan past 120. Faheem Ashraf (11) and Sufiyan Muqeem (10) offered minor support.

Chasing 128, India cruised home in 16 overs with three wickets down. Suryakumar Yadav anchored the chase with an unbeaten 47, supported by Tilak Varma’s 31 and Abhishek’s explosive 31 off 13.