Pakistan team manager protests over India’s behaviour during Asia Cup clash

India's Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan players wait for third umpire's decision during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Manager of Pakistan men’s cricket team, Naveed Akram Cheema, formally recorded a protest over arch-rival India’s ‘inappropriate behaviour’ during the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Sunday.

The group-stage fixture between two arch rivals got underway in a tense environment, with the teams’ captain avoiding a handshake at the toss.

After hitting the winning runs, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps and congratulated each other before heading straight to the dressing room.

They shook hands with their teammates at the dugout but notably avoided any interaction with the Pakistan players. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s team members shook each other's hands and proceeded to their dressing room.

Another notable moment after the match saw Pakistan players waiting for the Indian team to come out for the customary handshake, but the Men in Blue avoided the gesture and closed the dressing room door.

The Indian team’s gesture drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan side as their manager, Cheema, recorded a formal protest over their behaviour.

He also questioned match referee Andy Pycroft’s behaviour, who instructed the participating teams’ captains not to shake hands at the toss, which Cheema asserted was against sportsmanship.

“Indian players' refusal to shake hands is against sportsmanship,” said Cheema, in a PCB-released statement.

Furthermore, in response to the Indian team’s refusal to shake hands before and after the aforementioned fixture, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not attend the post-match presentation, during which participating teams’ skippers reflect on the game as per the norm.