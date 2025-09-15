Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan captain slams India over handshake snub

The collage of photos shows Pakistan and Indian players walking towards the dressing room after the ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has expressed his disappointment at the Indian cricket team following their seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, Latif criticised what he called a lack of sportsmanship, highlighting the absence of the customary post-match handshake between the two sides.

"Yes, you are India cricket, yes, you are the best team in the world… but not to shake hands at the end of the game shows your real colours! Pakistan players were waiting, but Indian players went straight into the dressing room! Where is ICC?" Latif wrote.

The post-match moment drew attention as Pakistan and India players notably avoided shaking hands after the conclusion of the high-profile encounter. With just three runs required for victory, India’s Suryakumar Yadav hit a six to finish the match in the 16th over.

Following the winning shot, Yadav and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps and congratulated each other before heading straight to the dressing room.

While they shook hands with their own teammates at the dugout, there was no interaction with Pakistan players. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s team members shook hands among themselves before making their way to their dressing room.

Earlier, a similar moment occurred at the toss. After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first and walked past India skipper Suryakumar Yadav directly to join coach Ravi Shastri for the pre-match discussion.

Yadav mirrored the gesture, avoiding a handshake at the start of the game.