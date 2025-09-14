Pakistan captain Agha skips post-match interview after India defeat

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opted against giving the interview at the post-match presentation following their seven-wicket defeat against India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The group-stage fixture between two arch rivals was played in a tense environment, with the teams’ captain avoiding a handshake at the toss and also after the game’s conclusion.

After hitting the winning runs, India captain Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps and congratulated each other before heading straight to the dressing room.

They shook hands with their teammates at the dugout but notably avoided any interaction with the Pakistan players, who shook each other’s hands and proceeded to their dressing room.

The tension also influenced the post-match presentation, where participating teams’ captains reflect on the game as per the norm, but Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not attend it.

Notably, the high-octane clash saw India register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, courtesy of a collective bowling performance, followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten knock.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan could accumulate 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering cameo.

Farhan remained the top scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 40 off 44 deliveries with the help of three sixes and a four, while Shaheen smashed four sixes on his way to a 16-ball 33.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 128-run target for the loss of three wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was captain Suryakumar, who top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed with 31 each.

Saim Ayub remained the solitary wicket for Pakistan, making three scalps for 35 runs in his four overs.