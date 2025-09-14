Saim Ayub equals Babar’s unwanted record with duck against India

Pakistan's Saim Ayub watches the ball after playing a shot during their first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Saim Ayub registered an unwanted record with a first-ball duck against India in the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Saim, opening the innings for Pakistan, was outclassed by a length delivery from Hardik Pandya angling away as he poked at it half-heartedly and consequently spooned a simple catch to Jasprit Bumrah at point.

The dismissal marked his seventh duck in T20Is, which drew him level with Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal, who jointly hold the third position on the list.

Out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal is at the top of the unwanted list with 10 ducks, followed by legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was dismissed eight times without scoring in the shortest format.

Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches Saim Ayub – 7 ducks in 43 matches Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches Babar Azam – 7 ducks in 128 matches

Saim’s golden duck prompted a dismal start with the bat for Pakistan, which eventually barred them from amassing a par total as they finished at 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late blitz.

Farhan remained the top scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 40 off 44 deliveries, laced with three sixes and a four, while Shaheen smashed four sixes on his way to a 16-ball 33.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, India had scored 42/2 in four overs while chasing a modest 128-run target with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma unbeaten on zero each.