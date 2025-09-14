Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan bags major first with six against Bumrah

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan became the first-ever Pakistani to hit India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six in international cricket.

Farhan achieved the feat twice during the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match between the two fierce rivals here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The first blow came on the third delivery of the fourth over when Farhan adequately judged a good-length delivery, angling in, from Bumrah and smashed it over the long-on boundary to break the jinx.

The second occurrence came on the third delivery of Bumrah’s next over, when Farhan launched a short-pitched delivery angling in over backwards square.

Bumrah, who played his first international match against Pakistan during the inaugural ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup in 2016, has thus far featured in five T20Is and eight ODIs against the Green Shirts.

In his 13 international appearances against Pakistan, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets for 324 runs across formats.

His best bowling performance against the Green Shirts came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where he picked up three wickets for just 14 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Notably, despite conceding two sixes against Farhan, Bumrah has thus far had decent bowling figures against Pakistan in the ongoing clash as he gave away just 16 runs in his three overs, while taking a wicket of Mohammad Haris in the second over of the innings.

When this story was filed, Pakistan were reeling at 64/6 in 12.5 overs with Farhan unbeaten on 32 off 36 deliveries with the help of three sixes.