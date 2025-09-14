Jon Jones apologises to UFC CEO Dana White

Dana White (Left), CEO of the UFC gestures at Madison Square Garden, in New York on October 27, 2024 and undated photo of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. — Reuters/Instagram

Jon Jones has apologised to Dana White for holding up the UFC’s heavyweight division, but the promotion's CEO said that he has not changed his mind.

After US President Donald Trump announced White House event, it did not take long for Jones, who is retired, to express interest. He took to X to hint at his comeback.

Jones has now again said he is training for the UFC White House card and is not retired despite the promotion boss White shutting down his chances at the event, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO White has now revealed that Jones has apologised to him and shown a desire to fight at White House.

“It wasn’t a conversation,” White said.

“He reached out and wrote like a text, saying, ‘Listen, I’m sorry how this all played out or whatever. I want to fight at the White House. I’m serious about that. Just one of those type of…”

When asked about whether Jones' apology is going to change his opinion about the legend's inclusion in the event on the lawn of the White House next year, White said No, it has not.

“No [it hasn’t changed my mind]. I appreciate it. I appreciate him reaching out and doing that. But I need people I can count on for this fight and I know who they are and I know who they are not,” Dana White said.

For a long time, Jon Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era.