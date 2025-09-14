Hasan Ali expects good contest between ‘new-look’ Pakistan, India

Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s experienced fast bowler Hasan Ali believed that their upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India will be a ‘good game’ despite both teams featuring new faces.

The fierce rivals are set to lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, which will be their first international meeting since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue edged the Green Shirts by just six runs while defending a modest 120-run target.

Unlike their previous meeting, the upcoming contest is relatively low on star power, with India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam was not picked for the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, Hasan, who was a part of the Pakistan side that beat India in the grand final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2017, remained confident for a mouthwatering clash between two Asian giants.

He also said that the blockbuster contest serves as a platform for the new faces to perform and get the limelight.

“India also have a new-look team and they have lots of new faces as well,” said Hasan.

“Some of their players, too, have not played much international cricket. I think it will be an opportunity and platform for them as well, where they can perform and get highlighted.

“You know, there are some exciting talents, especially Abhishek, they have obviously Bumrah, we all know how good he is, then Hardik Pandav and Suryakumar Yadav there.

“They have a very balanced side as well, so both sides are new-look teams and it will be a good game.”