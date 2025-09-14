Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the highly-anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 10 victories, while Pakistan emerged triumphant thrice.

However, in their previous three meetings at the aforementioned venue, Pakistan hold the edge, winning two games, including their historic win during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Matches: 13

India: 10

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the high-octane fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is respectively.

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Pakistan crushed Oman by 93 runs.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, L, W