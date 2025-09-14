Asia Cup 2025: Amir wants Haris in Pakistan’s lineup for blockbuster India clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts their second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 16, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir called for the inclusion of right-arm speedster Haris Rauf in the national team’s lineup for the upcoming high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

The left-arm pacer, who represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is, opined that the Green Shirts’ reliance on spinners may backfire against traditional rivals India.

“One thing in which, I believe, Pakistan is lacking is that they are playing only one genuine fast bowler and it can cause problems as Indian players play spin well,” Amir stated during an interview.

“I think, you should go with two genuine fast bowlers because it is essential for death bowling,” he added.

While expressing astonishment over Rauf’s absence from team’s playing XI from their recent matches, including the Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener against Oman, Amir backed the 31-year-old to accompany Shaheen Shah Afridi in the blockbuster contest.

“I don’t know whether Haris is resting, has been dropped or has some injury issue, otherwise he does not sit out of a T20. I think he should play against India,” Amir concluded.

Amir’s remarks came amid the reports suggesting that the Pakistan team management is expected to retain the same playing XI that powered the side to a commanding 93-run victory against Oman.

However, a final call on including pacer Haris Rauf may be taken at the stadium, though his chances of featuring in the lineup remain slim.

Pakistan’s likely Playing XI vs India:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.