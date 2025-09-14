Fakhar Zaman opens up on tackling Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup clash

The collage of picture shows Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left) and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman shared his thoughts on facing India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a video released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their social media channels, Zaman lauded Bumrah’s exceptional skills while stressing that in cricket, the match situation often plays a more decisive role than the individual brilliance of a bowler.

"He is definitely a world-class bowler, but in cricket, the situation matters—how the pitch is playing matters. So if the wicket is good and the conditions are in your favor, then no matter which bowler comes at you, you attack him. That will be our plan too," Fakhar said.

The left-handed batter also stressed that strategy and match situations play a crucial role in handling top-tier bowling attacks.

"No matter how big a bowler someone is, or how many skills they have, if you attack them, they will definitely go on the back foot. Our plan will remain the same, and we will play according to the situation," he stated.

The rivalry between Fakhar and Bumrah dates back to the unforgettable 2017 Champions Trophy final, when Bumrah’s no-ball gave Pakistan a lifeline, and Fakhar capitalised with a match-winning century, helping Pakistan claim their first ICC title since the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Statistically, Fakhar has played four T20Is against India, scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 118.75.

Both teams come into the clash with strong momentum. India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 before chasing the target in 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 against Oman and then bowled them out for 67 inside 17 overs.

For Pakistan, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris starred with 66 off 43 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, while left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem impressed with figures of 2/7 in his three-over spell.

Despite Pakistan’s strong start, the overall T20I head-to-head record favors India, who have won 10 of 13 encounters. In the Asia Cup T20 format, India leads 2-1.

Their most recent meeting was at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s India narrowly defeated Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.