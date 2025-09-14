Hundreds of tickets for Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 clash still unsold: report

Fans stand at attention for the national anthem during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The tickets for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash between fierce rivals Pakistan and India are yet to be completely sold out with just hours remaining in its commencement, international media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, several tickets for three stands and one hospitality section of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium were available until Sunday morning on the continental tournament’s official ticketing website.

The price of tickets, still unsold, ranges from $205 to $1,645, including the premium stand, the east and west pavilion stands and numerous hospitality boxes.

Notably, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to issue an official statement on the unsold tickets, and after being approached by the news outlet, said that it will release the ticket sale figures only when the blockbuster contest gets underway.

Meanwhile, local fans blamed the scorching heat in the Gulf region for the unusually slow sale of the Pakistan-India tickets, which normally get sold out in hours if not minutes.

“September is one of the hottest months in this part of the world, with high temperatures and extreme humidity, making it difficult to be outdoors even in the evenings,” Shahid Khan, a Dubai resident, told the news outlet.

“While players may get paid to play in this weather, fans have to spend large amounts of money to purchase tickets. Why would they do that to suffer in the heat?”

For the unversed, the upcoming fixture will be the 14th meeting between Pakistan and India in T20Is. The 2016 champions dominate the head-to-head record, winning 10 out of 13 matches.

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s men edged past Babar Azam’s side in a low-scoring thriller.