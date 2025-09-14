WATCH: Indian fans queue outside Dubai Stadium for Pakistan clash

Indian fans are seen outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, arriving to witness the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan on September 14, 2025. – X/@Vimalwa

DUBAI: The highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Indian fans flocking to the venue to support their team.

Videos circulating on social media have dispelled rumors of a boycott, showing large numbers of Indian supporters wearing fresh Asia Cup kits to back their team.





Previously, some Indian media outlets and former cricketers had urged fans to boycott the match against Pakistan.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received government approval to participate in ACC and ICC events, while continuing to avoid bilateral series due to ongoing tensions between the two countries.

This is not the first time controversy has surrounded an India-Pakistan encounter.

In the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the Indian champions refused to face Pakistan in both the league-stage fixture and the semifinals, citing heightened political tensions.

Several former Indian cricketers have also repeatedly called for boycotts of matches against Pakistan in various forums.

Both teams enter Sunday’s clash with strong momentum after commanding wins in their tournament openers. India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs before chasing the target in only 4.3 overs. Pakistan, meanwhile, posted 160-7 and then dismissed Oman for 67 inside 17 overs.

For Pakistan, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris starred with a fluent 66 off 43 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, while left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem impressed with figures of 2/7 in his three-over spell.

Despite Pakistan’s strong start in the tournament, the overall T20I head-to-head record heavily favors India. Out of 13 encounters,

India has won 10, while Pakistan has managed three victories. In the Asia Cup T20 format, the sides have met three times, with India winning two and Pakistan one.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s India narrowly defeated Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.