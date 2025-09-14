Idan Toklomati scores hat-trick as Charlotte down Miami

Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati (17) takes a penalty kick during the second half against the Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 13, 2025. — Reporter

Idan Toklomati scored his first hat-trick of his Major League Soccer (MLS) career, and Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Charlotte FC defeated visiting Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday night at the Bank of America Stadium.

This was Charlotte's ninth consecutive MLS win. While Toklomati extended his season goals tally to 11.

Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina was impressive for Charlotte as he made five crucial saves, including denying Messi's penalty in the 32nd minute at 0-0.

Messi, instead of smashing the ball to one side, gently kicked the ball into the centre of the goal, and the goalkeeper stretched out a hand while standing tall to deny the Argentina captain.

However, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano defended his star player, saying we cannot blame the penalty for the loss.

"I think if there's one thing we can't do is be unfair about, blame, or cling to the penalty," Miami head coach Maschaerno said.

"It's a game situation. Clearly, if there's anyone who's helped us win all season, it's been Leo."

Kerwin Vargas provided a perfect pass to Toklomati with a low cross for Charlotte’s first goal of the match, two minutes after Messi missed a penalty.

Wilfried Zaha then created a chance in the 47th minute for Toklomati to double the lead.

Miami were left to 10 men as defender Tomas Aviles was sent off in the 79th minute for a second booking as he tried to slow down Toklomati.

Zaha earned a penalty when he was fouled inside the Miami box to provide an opportunity to Toklomati to score his first hat-trick of his career in the 84th minute.