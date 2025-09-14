Pakistan vs India Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs IND today Match 06

Pakistan and India face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The sixth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 is being played between arch-rivals Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In T20 internationals, the head-to-head record strongly favors India, who have won 10 out of 13 encounters, while Pakistan have managed just three victories.

In the Asia Cup T20 format, the two sides have met three times, with India securing two wins and Pakistan claiming one.

Playing XIs



Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.