Chris Gayle excited for Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 clash

DUBAI: Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has expressed his excitement ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, set to be played at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to his social media platform X, Gayle highlighted the global appeal of the rivalry that continues to captivate fans.

"It’s the #IndvsPak game again and it always brings excitement for fans across the globe. Both teams have moved on from their superstars, and it’s the new era for the rivalry. The atmosphere will be great and I hope for a cracker of a game. #AsiaCup2025," Gayle wrote.

Both teams head into the clash with momentum on their side after commanding wins in their tournament openers.

India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs before chasing the target in only 4.3 overs. Pakistan, meanwhile, posted 160-7 and then bundled Oman out for 67 inside 17 overs.

For Pakistan, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris starred with a fluent 66 off 43 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes, while left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem impressed with figures of 2/7 in his three-over spell.

Despite Pakistan’s strong start, the overall T20I record tilts heavily in India’s favor. Out of 13 encounters, India have won 10, while Pakistan have secured just three victories.

In the Asia Cup T20 format, the two sides have met three times, with India securing two wins and Pakistan claiming one.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s side edged out Babar Azam’s men in a low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.