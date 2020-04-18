Michael Holding reveals the best batsman he's ever seen in any era

Michael Holding has named his compatriot Sir Vivian Richards as the best batsman he has seen, recalling how no bowler ever got the better of him, including West Indies' own fearsome quicks of the 1970s and 80s.

"Viv is the best batsman I have seen against anything and everything," Holding, himself an all-time great pacer, said in a Sky Sports podcast.

"He never looked intimidated. Richard Hadlee in New Zealand, Dennis Lillee in Australia, Abdul Qadir in Pakistan, Bishan Bedi in India. Ian Botham in England. He got runs against anybody and everybody."



Holding said that not only did Richards terrorise international bowlers he, at times, took the same stick to his countrymen.

"He destroyed a lot of bowlers in the Caribbean. He didn’t have to play against four West Indies bowlers at once but he played against us [domestically] and he got runs against each team," Holding said.

Richards was a natural and not a master planner or schemer, Holding said, as he shared a strange habit of his former teammate.

"As he (Richards) was batting at No 3 for West Indies, I often saw him watch the first couple of overs, get a visual picture, and then go and sleep," he said.

“People would have to wake him up and say ‘Viv, it’s your turn’. Sometimes it was early, sometimes, because you had (Gordon) Greenidge and (Desmond) Haynes, not so early!"

