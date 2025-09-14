PFF chief Gillani meets La Liga’s head of football department

PFF president Mohsen Gillani (centre) stands along with La Liga’s head of football department, Juan Florit Zapata (left) and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Mohsen Gillani met La Liga’s head of football department, Juan Florit Zapata, to discuss opportunities for football development in the country, sources close to the development said.

According to the sources, the meeting in Spain focused on reviving Pakistan’s domestic football league, with La Liga expected to play an instrumental role in designing the framework. Discussions also touched on youth teams development, opportunities for women’s football, and mentorship programs for local coaches.

“Talks were extremely productive and centered on long-term collaboration,” one source told the Geo on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

“LaLiga has shown immense interest in Pakistan and expressed willingness to launch a landmark project here soon.”

The revival of the Pakistan Football League has been a longstanding demand from stakeholders in the country, as the sport struggles with a lack of structure and international exposure.

PFF officials believe that La Liga’s involvement could help bring professionalism, technical expertise, and greater visibility to domestic competitions.

The sources added that La Liga’s potential partnership with PFF could open doors for grassroots development, talent identification, and capacity building for coaches and referees.

“This is not just about one project; it’s about building a sustainable system for football in Pakistan,” the source familiar with the talks said.

La Liga, one of the world’s most prominent football leagues, has previously partnered with several federations across Asia and Africa to strengthen grassroots programs.

Its interest in Pakistan would help in a significant step for the country’s ambitions to reintegrate into the global football community.