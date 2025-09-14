Terence Crawford makes history by stunning Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (black/red trunks) box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, 2025. — Reuters

Terence Crawford made history by beating Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world on Saturday night.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star boxer in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Omaha-native, Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

Crawford, the holder of WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF belts at super-middleweight, said he is not here by coincidence and praised Canelo Alvarez's effort.

"I'm not here by coincidence," Crawford said.

“Canelo is a great champion. I’ve got to take my hat off to him. He’s a strong competitor. Like I said before, I’ve got nothing but respect for Canelo. I’m a big fan of Canelo and he fought like a champion today.”

Despite the victory, Crawford also hinted at retirement, saying the decision is not final, but he will discuss it with his team.

"I don't know, I've got to sit down with my team and we'll talk about it," he added.

Mexican Alvarez, who lost for the third time in his 68th bout, said it felt great sharing the ring with fighters like Crawford, and he liked taking risks because he loves boxing.

"I feel great to share the ring with great fighters like him. If we do it again then it'll be great," Alvarez said.

"My legacy is already there and I like taking risks because I love boxing."