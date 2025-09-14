Pakistan’s likely playing XI for Asia Cup clash against India

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 12, 2025. - ACC

DUBAI: The stage is set for yet another high-octane encounter as Pakistan lock horns with arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

According to initial reports, the Pakistan team management is expected to retain the same playing XI that powered the side to a commanding 93-run victory against Oman.

However, a final call on including pacer Haris Rauf may be taken at the stadium, though his chances of featuring in the lineup remain slim.

Both teams head into the contest brimming with confidence after dominant performances in their opening matches.

India bowled out hosts UAE for a paltry 57 runs before chasing the target in just 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 and then skittled out Oman for 67 inside 17 overs.

Despite Pakistan’s strong form, history heavily favors India in T20 internationals. Out of 13 encounters, India have won 10, while Pakistan have managed just three victories.

Their most recent clash at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s side narrowly defeated Babar Azam’s men in a low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan’s likely Playing XI vs India:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.