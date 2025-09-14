Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Malik outlines Pakistan’s winning formula ahead of India clash

Shoaib Malik of Pakistan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has shared his thoughts on how the green shirts can overcome arch-rivals India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter, scheduled for Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking on a local sports platform, Malik stressed that Pakistan’s best chance lies in striking early with the ball.

“The toss is an obvious thing – it’s not in anyone’s hands, not even Pakistan’s. But Pakistan’s best possible chance is if they can get three to four of India’s top batters out quickly and restrict them to very few runs," Malik stated.

"That way, the game can be played in such a way that their total comes down to around 160–150. In my opinion, that’s one of the situations where Pakistan can beat India,” he added.

The veteran all-rounder highlighted a second scenario that could tilt the contest in Pakistan’s favor: effective middle-overs bowling.

“The second scenario is in the middle overs, where your spinners — Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed — pick up three wickets each. That could also create a real chance, if both of them play. Because whether India bats first or second, if their batters don’t get out, you are never in the game,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that both sides enter the high-voltage clash in strong form after dominant opening-game displays.

India bundled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs before chasing the target in a mere 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 and bowled out Oman for 67 inside 17 overs.

History, however, favors India in T20 internationals. Out of 13 encounters between the two teams, India have emerged victorious on 10 occasions.

Their most recent face-off came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s men edged past Babar Azam’s side in a tense, low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.