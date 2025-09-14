Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Police issue strict warning before Pakistan-India clash

Fans stand at attention for the national anthem during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Dubai Police have issued a strict advisory to fans ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India, set to take place tomorrow (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

In an official statement, authorities emphasised that any form of violence, abusive language, or racist behaviour will not be tolerated inside the stadium.





Chairman of the Events Security Committee of Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, warned that offenders could face one to three months in jail along with fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 (equivalent to PKR 750,000 to 2.3 million).

Dubai Police urged spectators to maintain discipline and display positive behaviour throughout the match. Officials confirmed that any violation would result in immediate legal action to ensure fan safety and preserve the stadium’s atmosphere.

Both teams head into the high-voltage encounter in strong form after dominant opening-game performances.

India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs and chased down the target in only 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 before dismissing Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Historically, India holds a commanding record over Pakistan in T20 internationals, having won 10 of their 13 meetings.

Their most recent showdown came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s side edged past Babar Azam’s men in a tense, low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.