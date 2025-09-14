AJK, Lahore Blues’ third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match tied

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Jawad Imtiaz poses for a picture after the third day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Lahore Blues at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur on September 13, 2025. — PCB

BAHAWALPUR: Qasim Akram’s four-wicket haul helped Lahore Blues to force a tie against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the third day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match here at the Dring Stadium on Saturday.

Set to chase 215, AJK were bowled out on 214 in 66 overs despite a gutsy 27-run partnership for the 10th wicket.

Captain Hasan Raza and middle-order batter Aqib Liaqat remained the joint top-scorers for AJK with 30 each, followed by Nadeem Khalil, who made 26.

Akram was the standout bowler for Lahore Blues, taking four wickets for just 54 runs in his 22 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Waheed and Hunain Shah, who bagged two each.

Earlier in the day, Lahore Blues resumed their second innings from 243/6, leading by 145 runs with centurion Umar Siddiq unbeaten on 121, but could add 69 more to their overnight total and were thus eventually bowled out for 312 in 90.1 overs.

Overnight centurion Siddiq remained their top scorer in the second innings with 161 off 270 deliveries, studded with 16 fours.

Jawad Imtiaz was the pick of the bowlers for AJK in the second innings, courtesy of his five-wicket haul, while Aqib and Faizan Saleem lent notable support by taking two wickets each.

In another Group A match, Faisalabad remained in control on the penultimate day against Karachi Whites at the Multan Cricket Stadium after inflicting a follow-on.

At the stumps on day three, Karachi Whites were 210/7, leading by a meagre 37 runs, with Mohammad Usman Rahim unbeaten on 50.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Taha remained their top scorer with 60 off 96 deliveries with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Shehzad Gul remained the pick of the bowlers for Faisalabad on the penultimate day, claiming three wickets, followed by Asad Raza, who took two.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Whites resumed their first innings from 127/7 in response to Faisalabad’s 387 all out and could add 13 more to their total.

The remaining Group A fixture, underway at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, saw Hyderabad remain on top despite finishing the penultimate day at 170/7 as they lead Quetta by 364 runs.

First innings double-centurion Mohammad Suleman remained the top-scorer in the second innings as well with a 60-ball 68.

Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, who registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings, led Quetta’s bowling charge in the second with three scalps, while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Javed, Khalil Ahmed and Najeebullah Achakzai made one scalp apiece.

Earlier in the day, Quetta resumed their first innings from 137/5 in response to Hyderabad’s mammoth of 480 and added 149 more to their overnight score, courtesy of skipper Bangalzai’s anchoring century.

Bangalzai top-scored for Quetta in the first innings with 121 off 237 deliveries with the help of 18 fours.

Jawad Ali was the standout bowler for Hyderabad in the first innings, courtesy of his five-wicket haul, while Mustafa Nasir chipped in with three scalps.

In the Group A match, underway at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Dera Murad Jamali were 8/0 against home side Karachi Blues at the conclusion of the penultimate day, trailing by a further 213 runs.

Earlier in the day, Dera Murad Jamali resumed their first innings from 146/7 and could add 34 more to their total as they were bowled out for 180.

Abubakar Khan remained the top scorer with a 59-ball 39, followed by fellow middle-order batter Dawood Khan, who made 38.

Fahad Amin led the bowling charge for Karachi Blues with a four-wicket haul, while Saqib Khan and Mohammad Umar supported with three scalps each.

In response, Karachi Blues went berserk with the bat, racking up 401/8 in just 76.1 overs before skipper Saud Shakeel called for declaration.

Top-order batter Usman Khan top-scored with a quickfire century, smashing 20 fours and two sixes on his way to a 112-ball 139.

Besides him, Omair Bin Yousuf (95) and Rameez Aziz (79 not out) made handy contributions with brisk half-centuries.

Dera Murad Jamali’s captain, Fahad Hussain, led their bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, while Nasir Khan, Rasool Bakash and Saleem Mal chipped in with one apiece.

In another Group B match, underway at the UBL Sports Complex, Faisal Akram’s seven-wicket haul helped Multan to inflict follow-on on Rawalpindi on the bowlers-dominated penultimate day.

Multan resumed their first innings from 286/5 through overnight half-centurions Imran Rafiq and Arafat Minhas, and added 70 more to their total until eventually getting bowled out on 356.

Imran remained the top-scorer with 92 off 240 deliveries, while Arafat made 90 from 182.

Rawalpindi captain Mubasir Khan was their standout bowler in the first innings, taking four wickets for 106 runs in 44 overs, while Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faizan and Kashif Ali shared three between them.

In response, Rawalpindi’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 108, courtesy of Faisal’s seven-wicket haul.

Captain Mubasir remained the top scorer for Rawalpindi with 38 off 56 deliveries.

Rawalpindi’s batting unit responded well after the follow-on was enforced as they reached the stumps 168/2, reducing the deficit to 80 runs.

Abdul Faseeh remained the top-scorer for Rawalpindi in the second innings with 51, followed by his opening partner Yasir Khan (48).

Affan Ishaq and Atif Khan, unbeaten on 47 and 12 respectively, will resume Rawalpindi’s second innings on the final day.

The remaining Group B fixture, underway at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, was heading towards the draw as Mohammad Farooq’s century powered FATA to 279/5 at stumps on day three in response to Larkana’s 197 all out.

Farooq remained their top scorer with 132 off just 122 deliveries, laced with 12 sixes and two fours, while middle-order batter Mohammad Sarwar Afridi chipped in with a 61-ball 51, featuring three fours and a six.

Earlier in the day, Larkana resumed their first innings from 99/4 but could add 98 more to their overnight score despite half-centuries from Mohsin Raza and Ghulam Raza.

Ghulam remained the top scorer for Larkana with 68, while Mohsin made 51.

Akif Javed and Sameen Gul jointly led FATA’s bowling charge with four wickets each, while skipper Asif Afridi chipped in with two.