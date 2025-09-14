Ryan ten Doeschate opens up on India’s playing XI for Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates with team mates after dismissing Muhammad Waseem of UAE during the Asia Cup match between India and United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ACC

DUBAI: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that there are unlikely to be any changes in the playing XI for the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday, sticking with the combination that secured a comfortable win over the UAE.

During the pre-match press conference, he explained that the conditions at the venue had offered little insight and therefore did not warrant major alterations to the lineup.

“I don’t think we gleaned too much from that first game, and even the other matches at this venue haven’t given us much to work with. So, it’s unlikely we’ll make changes,” he said.

“The combination after the first game was the right setup,” he added.

The 45-year-old also highlighted the strength and adaptability of India’s middle order, praising the balance it provides to the team.

“From positions three to seven, we’re lucky to have players who can adapt to different situations. Sanju [Samson], Axar [Patel], and even Hardik [Pandya] give us flexibility to bat in different positions, which is a key strategy when conditions are challenging.”

The former Netherlands cricketer admitted India enter the contest as favourites given their unbeaten run at last year’s T20 World Cup and consistent performances since then, having lost only two T20Is.

Both teams head into the clash in strong form after convincing wins in their opening fixtures.

India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs and chased down the target in only 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 before dismissing Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

In India’s first game, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was left out, with Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack, supported by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The spin-heavy strategy featured Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma alongside frontline spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy — a move that proved decisive as Kuldeep produced a match-winning spell of 4/7.

Historically, India enjoys a dominant record in T20 internationals against Pakistan, winning 10 of their 13 encounters.

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s men edged past Babar Azam’s side in a low-scoring thriller.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.