Asia Cup 2025: Group B points table after Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh

Sri Lanka players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Defending champions Sri Lanka registered a resounding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fifth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Tigers could only accumulate 140/5 in their allotted 20 overs despite a gutsy 86-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain.

The duo took the reins of Bangladesh’s batting charge after they had been reduced to 53/5 in 9.5 overs following skipper Litton Das’s dismissal, who scored 28 off 26.

Shamim remained the top scorer for Sri Lanka with a 34-ball 42, laced with three fours and a six, closely followed by Jaker, who made 41 from as many deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking two wickets for just 25 runs in his two overs, while Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 140-run target for the loss of four wickets and 32 balls to spare, courtesy of a match-defining second-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara.

Nissanka top-scored with a 34-ball 50, studded with six fours and a six, while Mishara made 46 not out from 32 deliveries, laced with four fours and two sixes.

The six-wicket victory helped Sri Lanka to clinch second position in the Group B standings of the Asia Cup 2025 with two points in one match and a net run rate of 2.595, which is superior to that of Bangladesh, who have as many points after playing a game more.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 4.700 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 2.595 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.650 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -2.889

Afghanistan, who decimated Hong Kong by 94 runs in the curtain raiser on Monday, remained at the top, courtesy of their massive net run rate of 4.700, while the associate nation are at the bottom with two defeats.