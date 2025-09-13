India suffer injury scare ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan: reports

India players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare ahead of the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, Gill, who made an unbeaten 20 in India’s campaign opener against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, suffered a blow to his hand during their practice session for the high-octane clash.

The report further suggested that the right-handed batter looked in visible discomfort and walked off the field after being attended by the physio.

Following the incident, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir were seen in a conversation with the batter, who was accompanied by his opening partner Abhishek Sharma.

The report, however, added that after spending some time off the field, Gill returned and resumed his practice.

For the unversed, the blockbuster fixture between fierce rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

The upcoming fixture will be the 14th meeting between Pakistan and India in T20Is. The 2016 champions dominate the head-to-head record, winning 10 out of 13 matches.

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s men edged past Babar Azam’s side in a low-scoring thriller.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson.