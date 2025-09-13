Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to make triumphant Asia Cup 2025 start

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (left) and Kamil Mishara bump fists during their Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Opener Pathum Nissanka’s half-century, coupled with a collective bowling effort, propelled Sri Lanka to a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fifth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 140-run target, Sri Lanka comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 32 balls to spare.

The defending champions of the T20 Asia Cup, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost Kusal Mendis (three) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Kamil Mishara joined Nissanka in the middle, and the duo steered Sri Lanka in a touching distance by putting together 95 runs for the second wicket.

Nissanka, who was the core aggressor of the match-defining stand, eventually fell victim to Mahedi Hasan in the 11th over after top scoring with a 34-ball 50, studded with six fours and a six.

Sri Lanka then lost two more wickets in quick succession but Mishara stood his ground firm and steered them over the line with an unbeaten 46 off 32 deliveries, comprising four fours and two sixes.

Mahedi was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for just 29 runs in his four overs, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman could claim one apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s decision to field first proved beneficial as Bangladesh could accumulate 139/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Tigers got off to a disastrous start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, both duck and thus had been reduced to 2/0 in 1.4 overs.

Bangladesh lost another wicket inside the batting powerplay when Towhid Hridoy (eight) got run out in the fifth over while attempting to run a couple.

Following the early stutter, Bangladesh captain Litton Das attempted to launch a recovery with a sensible knock until falling victim to Wanindu Hasaranga in the 10th over. He scored 28 off 26 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

With Bangladesh reeling at 53/5 in 9.5 overs, middle-order batter Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain registered a gutsy sixth-wicket partnership, adding 86 runs in 61 deliveries.

Shamim remained the top scorer for Sri Lanka with a 34-ball 42, laced with three fours and a six, closely followed by Jaker, who made 41 from as many deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking two wickets for just 25 runs in his two overs, while Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara chipped in with one scalp apiece.