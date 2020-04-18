My confidence was shot every time I bowled to Brian Lara: Shahid Afridi

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that West Indies great Brian Lara had an effect on him like no one else, recalling how his confidence would get shot every time he was to bowl at the left-handed batsman.

When asked by Wisden who was the toughest bowler he bowled to in his career, Afridi said: “That would have to be Brian Lara. I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball. He had an effect on me. I never bowled with any confidence to him.”

Afridi said that Lara's class was such that he was even unfazed by the best in the business.

“He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka. His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class,” he said.



