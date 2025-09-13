Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (second from left) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (second from right) at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025. — Livestream screengrab

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 20 times in T20Is, with the Island nation dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, while the Tigers emerged victorious on eight occasions.

In the men’s T20 Asia Cup, both teams have met twice, with each side claiming one victory.

Matches: 20

Sri Lanka: 12

Bangladesh: 8

Form Guide

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the former have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while Sri Lanka have two victories in as many of their respective games.



The two teams also locked horns in a three-match T20I series in July, which Bangladesh won 2-1.

Bangladesh: W, NR, W, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, L, W, L, L