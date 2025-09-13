Former India batter calls Pakistan ‘below average’ ahead of Asia Cup blockbuster

India's Krishnamachari Srikkanth (left) and Sachin Tendulkar share a laugh during their training session in Bengaluru on October 8, 2008. — AFP

India’s World Cup-winning player Krishnamachari Srikkanth called former champions Pakistan a ‘below-average’ side ahead of the blockbuster ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Shirts got off to a flying start to the continental tournament as they crushed Oman by 93 runs in a one-sided affair to assert their dominance.

But former Indian opener Srikkanth disregarded Pakistan’s thumping victory over Oman, calling the associate nation’s team ‘full of uncles’.

Srikkanth also criticised Pakistan’s bowling unit, including left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, stating that its real test would be against Indian youngsters.

"Pakistan is a below average side with bat and ball. Even Shaheen Afridi isn't anything deadly. Yes they beat an Oman side full of players above 34-35. That team is full of uncles. So beating them shows nothing. At my age, even I can captain Oman now,” said Srikkanth on YouTube.

“Even their bowling looked good against the Oman uncles. But we have to see how it is against Indian youngsters," he added.

The 65-year-old also asserted that there is no comparison between Pakistan and India in terms of batting, claiming the latter is ‘in a different league’.

Srikkanth also mentioned wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, who scored a match-winning half-century against Oman, and predicted him to be dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy, while backing Kuldeep Yadav to outfox experienced Fakhar Zaman.

"Mohammad Haris scored yesterday but his hitting range is limited to only square leg and mid-wicket. Against Varun Chakravarthy's bowling, he'll hit a six and then sky one to get out. Likewise, Fakhar Zaman will be done in by Kuldeep Yadav,” Srikkanth continued.

“The Indian batting lineup in comparison is in a different league. Guys like Shubman Gill are at a different level. There is no comparison between the sides when it comes to batting," he added.

The former top-order then went on to criticise Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson and held him accountable for Saim Ayub’s dismissal against Oman.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth also raised doubts over Pakistan’s success under Hesson, while citing the New Zealander’s time with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"He keeps making bold statements. Whatever team he has coached has never done well. He coached RCB, and they won nothing at that time. How are Pakistan going to do well under his coaching?” Srikkanth questioned.

“He would have just asked them to throw their bats at the ball with courage. Yesterday the way Saim Ayub got out, I knew it was Mike Hesson's influence. Mike Hesson must have batted like that only.”