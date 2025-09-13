Saim Ayub stresses focus on tournament, downplays India rivalry

Pakistan's opening batter Saim Ayub speaks during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 13, 2025. - ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has urged focusing on the bigger picture ahead of the highly anticipated Group A clash against arch-rivals India at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While the India-Pakistan rivalry always grabs headlines, Saim emphasised that the team’s primary goal is winning the tournament, not dwelling on past encounters.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, he elaborated on team trust and long-term planning.

“As a team, we all trust each other, and it’s a long-term process. We are moving forward by trusting one another so that every player stays confident," Saim said.

"Everyone takes turns contributing to help the team win matches. For us, the only thing in our hands is effort; no one can predict who will perform on any given day,” he added.

On team combinations, the left-handed batter highlighted the strategic approach based on match conditions.

“We try to assess the pitch before finalising combinations. If it looks very dry, spinners are more effective, so we opt for three spinners. If fast bowlers are needed, the coaches make that call,” he explained.

When questioned about whether prioritising his bowling might impact his batting performance, the young star stressed the importance of focusing on all aspects of the game rather than individual concerns.

“These are three different aspects of the game, and as players, we want to perform our roles fully. On match day, it depends on who executes their role best. It all comes down to effort. Everyone, including the captain and management, is committed to giving their maximum so the team can achieve the best results,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of staying focused on the present rather than getting caught up in past results or future uncertainties.

The 23-year-old also stressed that the team’s preparations and strategies are built around learning from previous experiences and executing their plans on match day.

“For the past three to four months, we’ve worked on team combinations. The management’s message is to learn from the past and move forward. We shouldn’t dwell on what happened before or worry about the future. On match day, we focus on each aspect, execute it as best as we can, and support each other. That’s what matters most to us,” he said.

Addressing whether Pakistan can play fearless cricket against India, he replied confidently: “We try to play fearless cricket against everyone.”

He also highlighted Pakistan’s approach to their high-profile clash with India and emphasised that the team is prioritising overall tournament success over individual rivalries.

“Past memories don’t matter now. This is a tournament, and that is what counts most. We want to win this tournament. We are not just looking forward to Pakistan-India; our goal is to win the tournament,” he stated.

Regarding injuries, Saim acknowledged the challenge but stressed resilience.

“Injuries are tough, but they’re often out of our control. When they happen, you do what you have to do, return to the field, and give your full effort,” he said.

Finally, on the challenge of facing India’s Jasprit Bumrah in the top order, Saim highlighted adaptability and team objectives.

“It’s definitely a challenge. Every kind of bowler is a challenge during a match. The biggest challenge is figuring out how to help the team win. In the present moment, under match pressure, finding ways to achieve that is what’s important,” he concluded.