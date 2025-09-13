‘Don’t just beat India, win Asia Cup,’ says Wasim Akram ahead of action-packed clash

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

DUBAI: Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has urged his country’s cricketers to keep their eyes on the bigger goal ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes Asia Cup T20 clash against India.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s crucial Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Akram emphasised that the team should prioritise the overall tournament objectives rather than getting caught up in the India rivalry.

“Pakistan should not just aim to beat India; the goal should be to win the Asia Cup,” Akram said, offering advice to an inexperienced side ahead of the Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. “Even if you lose to a big team, stand up and play well in the tournament.”

The match is the first cricketing meeting between the two neighbours since a military conflict four months ago, which pushed bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades. Despite tensions, India resisted calls to boycott the clash, ensuring that the historic rivalry continues despite no bilateral series since 2008.

“Enjoy it, it’s a game of cricket,” said Akram, the legendary left-arm pacer. “Forget everything other than cricket. One team will win, one will lose. Handle the pressure, show discipline, and enjoy the moment—this is just a game for both teams and the fans.”

Akram, reflecting on his own career, recalled thriving under pressure in matches against India.

“I enjoyed every game against India, and so did the opposition players,” he said. He highlighted his experience leading Pakistan on the 1999 India tour despite threats from extremists and being part of the 1987 tour during which the two countries nearly went to war.

Both teams enter the clash in strong form. India bowled out hosts UAE for 57 runs and chased the target in 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 and dismissed Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Historically, India holds a dominant T20 record against Pakistan, winning 10 of their 13 encounters. Their most recent encounter took place in February at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where India won by six wickets.

Akram also reminded Pakistan not to get carried away by the hype of playing against T20 world champions and arch-rivals.

“Pakistan have a chance, as they won a tri-series last week with Afghanistan and UAE. Anything can happen in this tournament,” he said.

A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for what promises to be an action-packed clash.