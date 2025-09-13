Former cricketer breaks down India’s threat, advises Pakistan to use pace attack

The collage of photos shows India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma (Left) and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar offered a detailed analysis ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, underlining the importance of strategy, mindset, and execution for the green shirts.

During a recent interview on a local sports platform, Akhtar reflected on India’s aggressive style and the high stakes of the match, emphasising the need for Pakistan to be fully prepared and play their best cricket.

“What makes you think about the kind of cricket they are going to play? It’s pretty obvious—they are going to dominate you and hammer you down. If I stretch it further, when it comes to making a statement, India would prefer to play Afghanistan in the finals, not Pakistan," Akhtar said.

"But the point is, Pakistan has to put their A-game forward. If the goal is to beat India, then winning becomes a big discussion we have to have,” he added.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq also joined the discussion, highlighting Pakistan’s chances if the team starts strongly.

“One thing is certain: Pakistan has the opportunity. If they don’t lose early wickets and maintain momentum—even without Virat Kohli, whose batting style is unique and unfamiliar to our bowlers—they can create pressure and have a real chance. The key is to get a good start,” Misbah stated.

Akhtar, however, quickly added his perspective, emphasising India’s strong middle order:

“This is not a team where taking two early wickets at the top will automatically create cracks at the bottom. Abhishek is also a strong player, and this is one of the strongest middle-order batting lineups India has ever produced,” he explained.

The 50-year-old also stressed that Pakistan should focus on building a solid batting foundation and deploying a balanced bowling attack, without overcomplicating tactics.

“All we want from Pakistan is to bat first, score runs, and although scoring more than 170 in Dubai is tough, try to make it 200 and aim to win by 100 runs. Play the team that is meant to play against India. Don’t overthink your bowling. Use three pacers, two spinners, and complete your batting lineup with one all-rounder—that’s enough,” he added.

He also offered specific advice on player selection for the high-intensity match.

“Faheem Ashraf should be considered as he can hit straight sixes and handle spinners well. Use Hasan Ali with the new ball; if not, Wasim Jr. and Rauf can take the challenge. I would stick with the pace attack against India,” Akhtar said.

Both teams enter the clash in strong form following commanding wins in their opening games. India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs and chased the target in 4.3 overs, while Pakistan posted 160-7 before dismissing Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Historically, India holds a dominant record in T20 internationals against Pakistan, winning 10 of their 13 encounters.

Their most recent meeting was in February during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where India secured a six-wicket victory.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.