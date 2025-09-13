Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Saim Ayub after first-ball duck against Oman

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (Left) and opening batter Saim Ayub dismissed for first-ball Duck during the 2025 Asia Cup match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 12, 2025. - Instagram/imshoaibakhtar/X

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has raised concerns over Pakistan’s batting approach following their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking during a post-match discussion on a local sports platform, Akhtar highlighted the importance of a batter’s ability to judge the ball and develop a feel for the game.

"For a batsman, it’s about having the feel of the ball on the bat — what exactly is happening when it connects. Personally, I don’t really know the exact feel of how the ball is hitting the bat, the placement, what length it’s coming at, how much bounce there is, and what my technique is telling me — where I should be moving," Akhtar remarked.

The 50-year-old further stressed that a batter usually needs only a few deliveries to settle at the crease and warned against unnecessary flamboyance.

"You don’t need too much movement; within 2–4 balls, a player can get the feel. It’s not about playing no-look shots, it’s about feeling the game," he added, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to opener Saim Ayub’s dismissal for a first-ball duck.

Despite the early setback, Pakistan cruised to a commanding 93-run win over tournament debutants Oman in the fourth match of thetournament.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Green posted a competitive 160/7 in 20 overs, driven by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris’s blistering 66 off 43 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes.

He found support from Sahibzada Farhan (29), Fakhar Zaman (23 not out), and Mohammad Nawaz (19).

In reply, Oman faltered under pressure and were bundled out for just 67 in 16.4 overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf claiming two wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz picked up one apiece.

The emphatic victory lifted Pakistan to second place in Group A with two points and a healthy net run rate of 4.650.