Usman Tariq’s valiant spell in vain as Royals beat Riders in CPL 2025

Usman Tariq of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of David Wiese of Saint Lucia Kings during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 10 between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - CPLT20

BARBADOS: Barbados Royals secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, despite a spirited effort from Riders’ skipper Nicholas Pooran and Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq.

Batting first, Knight Riders managed 166-8, largely built around Pooran’s gritty 45 off 44 balls, which featured three fours and a six.

Veteran Kieron Pollard chipped in with 36 off 25, while Akeal Hosein provided late fireworks with a six-ball 23 that included one four and three sixes.

The Royals’ bowlers kept things tight, with Chris Green starring through remarkable figures of 3/9 in his four overs. Ramon Simmonds and Daniel Sams picked up two wickets apiece, while Sherfane Rutherford claimed one.

In reply, the Royals comfortably chased down the target in 19 overs, losing only three wickets.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Kadeem Alleyne laid the platform with an 87-run stand. De Kock struck a fluent 55 off 35 balls, laced with three fours and three sixes, while Alleyne added 36 off 27.

Rutherford (32* off 26) and Rovman Powell (27* off 11) ensured a smooth finish, steering the Royals home with an over to spare.

For the Riders, Usman Tariq stood out once again, dismissing both openers en route to figures of 2/23 in his four overs, while Akeal Hosein claimed the other wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that Tariq remains among the tournament’s standout performers, currently the third-highest wicket-taker in CPL 2025 with 13 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.91.