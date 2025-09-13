England post mammoth 304 to crush South Africa by 146 runs

Phil Salt of England acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during his innings of 141 not out during the 2nd Vitality IT20 between England and South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford on September 12, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: England stormed into the record books on Friday, becoming the first team to breach the 300-run mark against a full-member nation in T20 internationals.

Their mammoth 304/2 in the second T20I at Old Trafford set the tone for a commanding 146-run victory over South Africa, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

Phil Salt was the star of the show with a blistering 141 off just 60 balls — the highest individual score by an England batter in T20Is — while skipper Jos Buttler’s 83 off 30 balls ignited the early onslaught.

England signaled intent from the outset. Salt carved Marco Jansen for boundaries in the opening over, while Buttler, after a quiet start, exploded with consecutive sixes and fours against Lizaad Williams and Kagiso Rabada.

Buttler raced to his half-century in just 18 deliveries, hammering 76 runs from his last 23 balls before holing out.

Salt took over seamlessly, bringing up his half-century off 19 balls before racing to a century in just 39 deliveries — the fastest ever by an England batter in T20Is. Together with Jacob Bethell (26 off 14) and Harry Brook (29* off 14), Salt kept the scoreboard racing.

England crossed 100 inside six overs, reached 166 by the 10th, and powered past 300 courtesy of late fireworks from Brook and Salt, aided by Rabada’s costly no-balls.

Chasing 305, South Africa made a spirited start. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton blasted a 50-run opening stand inside four overs, with Markram counterattacking for a quick 41.

However, once Jofra Archer and Sam Curran struck in quick succession, the chase unraveled.

Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Donovan Ferreira briefly entertained, with Fortuin adding a fighting 32 off 16, but wickets fell steadily as the visitors were bowled out for 158 in 16.4 overs.

Sam Curran (3-27), Archer (3-34), and Liam Dawson (2-24) shared the spoils as England sealed their biggest-ever T20I win by margin of runs.

The decider will now be played in Cardiff, with both sides eyeing a series victory.