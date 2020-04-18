Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Friday heaped praise on his Pakistani counterpart Shoaib Malik, describing him as "a world class performer" and "a super sweet guy".

Watson made those remarks when asked by a fan on Twitter to give his assessment of his fellow 38-year-old.

"Malik is and has been for a long period of time, a world class performer in all formats. He is a very dependable batsmen against all types of bowling in all conditions and he has great skill and guile with his bowling. And to go with this, he is a super sweet guy," Watson tweeted.

READ: I’m fit enough to have played next World Cup, says Shoaib Malik

Shane Watson waxes lyrical about 'world class performer' Shoaib Malik