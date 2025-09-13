Suleman’s double ton puts Hyderabad in command against Quetta

Hyderabad's Mohammad Suleman poses for a picture after the second day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan on September 12, 2025. — PCB

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Middle-order batter Mohammad Suleman’s double century powered Hyderabad to a mammoth total against Quetta on the second day of the third round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy here at the Abbasia Sports Complex on Friday.

Hyderabad resumed their first innings from 283/7 through overnight centurion Suleman and no.9 batter Jawad Ali and added 197 more to their total until eventually getting bowled out for 480.

The duo of Suleman and Jawad stretched their overnight partnership to 230 runs, powering Hyderabad past the 450-mark.

Suleman remained the top-scorer for Hyderabad with a monumental 273 off 347 deliveries, studded with 36 fours and three sixes, while Jawad made 72 from 150 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes.

Mohammad Ibrahim Snr was the standout bowler for Quetta with his five-wicket haul. He was supported by Najeebullah Achakzai, who made three scalps.

In response, Quetta had reached 137/5 at the stumps, trailing by a further 343 runs.

Skipper Abdul Wahid Bangalzai remained the top scorer for Quetta with an unbeaten 50 and will resume their response on the penultimate day.

For Hyderabad, Jawad picked up three wickets, while Mustafa Nasir supported with two.

In the Group A fixture, underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Abdul Samad’s 191-run knock, followed by a collective bowling effort, saw Faisalabad in a dominant position against Karachi Whites on the second day.

At the stumps on day two, Karachi Whites were reeling at 127/7 in response to Faisalabad’s 387 all out.

Afnan Khan and Mohammad Raza, unbeaten on 22 and three respectively, will resume Karachi Whites’ response on the penultimate day as they vie to avoid the follow-on.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 253/5 through overnight centurion Abdul Samad and added 134 more to their tally before eventually getting bowled out.

Samad, on the other hand, added 88 more to his overnight score and fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved double century. He remained the top scorer with 191 off 310 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and five sixes.

Maaz Khurram was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Whites, taking six wickets for just 75 runs in his 31 overs.

The remaining Group A match, underway at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, saw Lahore Blues fighting back, courtesy of top-order batter Umar Siddiq’s unbeaten century, after sustaining a first-innings lead of 98 runs.

At the stumps on the second day, Lahore Blues were 243/6, leading by 145 runs with Siddiq unbeaten on 121 off 208 deliveries, featuring 11 fours.

Earlier in the day, AJK resumed their first innings from 161/8 but could add eight more to their total and were thus bowled out for 169 in response to Lahore Blues’ 71 all out.

Arsalan Mehzood top-scored with an unbeaten 51 off 87 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Aamir Jamal was the standout bowler for Lahore Blues, registering a five-wicket haul, while Sajjad Khan and Hunain Shah chipped in with two each.

In the Group B match, played at the UBL Sports Complex here, half-centuries from in-form Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Rafiq and Arafat Minhas powered Multan to 286/5 against Rawalpindi on the second day.

Imam remained the top-scorer with 70 off 104 deliveries, while Imran and Arafat were unbeaten on 65 and 52 respectively and will resume Multan’s first innings on the penultimate day.

Rawalpindi captain Mubasir Khan led the bowling charge with four wickets, while Mehran Mumtaz bagged one.

The second day of the other Group B fixture between Dera Murad Jamali and Karachi Blues at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi was affected by the rain, and only 45 overs were possible.

At the stumps, the visitors were reeling at 146/7 after opting to bat first as Karachi Blues’ Saqib Khan, Fahad Amin and Muhammad Umar ran through their batting unit.

Middle-order batter Abubakar Khan remained their top scorer with a 59-ball 39, while Dawood Khan was another notable run-getter with an unbeaten 35 and will resume their first innings, alongside Saleem Mal, on the penultimate day.

For Karachi Blues, Saqib took three wickets, while Umar and Fahad contributed with two each.

Only 50 overs of play was possible on day two of the third-round Group B match between FATA and Larkana at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, with the latter side amassing 99/4 after being put into bat first.