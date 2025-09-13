PSL franchise hits back at Punjab Kings over controversial Asia Cup banner

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise team Karachi Kings released a banner ahead of highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on their social media on September 12, 2025. - Instagram/karachikingsary

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings has issued a strong response to Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings after the latter released a controversial promotional banner for the upcoming Pakistan-India clash at the Asia Cup 2025.

The highly anticipated fixture is set to take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, Punjab Kings’ banner sparked outrage as it featured India’s logo while conspicuously omitting Pakistan’s, with the accompanying hashtag highlighting only India.

The move triggered widespread backlash from fans and cricket followers, who accused the IPL franchise of disrespect and political bias.

Social media was flooded with criticism, with some fans sarcastically suggesting, “Why accept defeat before the match? It’s not like India is playing against an invisible team.”

Others mocked the banner by comparing it to WWE star John Cena’s catchphrase, “You Can’t See Me,” implying Pakistan’s presence had been deliberately erased.

In response, Karachi Kings, the 2020 PSL champions, released their own creative poster.

The artwork depicted Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha playing chess against India’s captain, while the rival skipper’s figure was completely shadowed.

The gesture was widely praised by Pakistani fans, who lauded the franchise for standing up to Punjab Kings with a clever rebuttal.

This is not the first time an India-Pakistan clash has been overshadowed by off-field controversies.

During the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024, India Champions refused to play Pakistan in both the league stage and the semifinal, citing political tensions.

Similarly, several former Indian cricketers have previously called for boycotts of matches against Pakistan.

On the field, both teams enter the clash in strong form after winning their opening games.

India bowled out hosts UAE for just 57 runs and chased the target inside 4.3 overs. Pakistan, meanwhile, posted 160-7 before dismissing Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Historically, the two sides have met 13 times in T20 internationals, with India holding a commanding 10–3 lead.

Their most recent meeting came in February during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where India secured a six-wicket victory.