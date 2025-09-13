Asia Cup 2025: Group A points table after Pakistan crush Oman

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Former champions Pakistan registered a thumping 93-run victory over tournament debutants Oman in the fourth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the Green Shirts registered a formidable total of 10/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s half-century.

Haris top-scored for Pakistan with 66 off 43 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes. He was supported by opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (29), Fakhar Zaman (23 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (19), making handy contributions to the total.

In response, Oman could only muster 67 before getting bowled out in 16.4 overs, succumbing to a humbling defeat in their maiden appearance at the continental tournament.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one apiece.

The 93-run victory put Pakistan in second position in the Group A standings of the Asia Cup 2025 with two points after one match and a net run rate of 4.650.

Their arch-rivals, India, hold the top spot, courtesy of their nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 93 balls to spare, which gave them a net run rate of 10.483, in addition to the two points.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 2 10.483 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 4.650 Oman 1 0 1 0 -4.650 UAE 1 0 1 0 -10.483

Oman are third in Group A standings despite a negative net run rate of 4.650, which is greater than the UAE’s -10.483.

In the next Group A match, arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns at the aforementioned venue on Sunday.